The News: A severe geomagnetic storm is likely to impact Earth today

The five coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are expected to impact Earth between May 10 and 11.

AR3664 is a significant and highly energetic sunspot. A Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch was last issued by NOAA in January 2005.

Strong geomagnetic storms can have a number of adverse effects on the Earth, including disrupting satellite operations, causing radio blackouts, affecting grid voltage management, and compromising GPS navigation.