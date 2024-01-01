The News: A severe geomagnetic storm is likely to impact Earth today

English
A severe geomagnetic storm is likely to impact Earth today

Shafaqna Science- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a “severe” solar storm warning for the first time in 19 years due to multiple solar material plumes on the verge of colliding with Earth, according to The News.

The five coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are expected to impact Earth between May 10 and 11.

AR3664 is a significant and highly energetic sunspot. A Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch was last issued by NOAA in January 2005.

Strong geomagnetic storms can have a number of adverse effects on the Earth, including disrupting satellite operations, causing radio blackouts, affecting grid voltage management, and compromising GPS navigation.

Furthermore, the aurora borealis may be visible at greater distances from the poles than usual, due to the influence of G4 storms. In fact, these storms have been known to cause the northern lights to appear as far south as Alabama and northern California.

Additionally, large clouds of CMEs are released from the Sun and frequently come with an X-ray solar flare. These CMEs can cause geomagnetic storms in our magnetosphere if they strike the Earth.

“The mass ejected from the Sun carries some of the Sun’s magnetic field with it. When the magnetized matter from the Sun collides with Earth’s magnetic field and rams into the outer layers of our protective field, we often experience a geomagnetic storm,” stated Dolores Knipp, a space weather research professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, in an interview with Newsweek.

