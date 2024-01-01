English
UK economy moved out from recession

Shafaqna English- The UK economy has rebounded strongly from last year’s recession, with gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by a robust 0.6% in the first quarter of this year.

This growth surpasses economists’ expectations, who had estimated a more conservative 0.4% uptick.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the data as evidence that the nation is on a positive trajectory.

“We know things are still tough for many people, but the plan is working, and we must stick to it,” Sunak affirmed, referencing the government’s economic strategy.

