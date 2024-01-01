30,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque despite Israeli restrictions

Shafaqna English- At least 30,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem, despite Israeli restrictions.

According to the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, around 30,000 Muslims performed the Friday prayer at the holy shrine.

The Israeli forces attacked a number of young men near the holy site, and prevented their access to the Mosque, including Turkish worshipers.

A heavy contingent of Israeli police was deployed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the city, as well as at the external gates of the Mosque.

The Israeli police blocked several roads leading to the Old City of Jerusalem and hindered the movement of Palestinian citizens.

Israeli authorities also imposed more restrictions on West Bankers’ entry to the Aqsa Mosque compound.

Earlier Friday, thousands of Jerusalemites performed the Fajr prayer at the Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli security restrictions at its gates.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

