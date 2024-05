Shafaqna English- Dozens of children gathered Saturday in front of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza to demand reopening of schools and live in peace.

Palestinian children are deprived of their right to education because of Israeli attacks.

Organized by a group of young people, the children carried banners with slogans such as, “Education is our right, we demand education” and “We want to live in peace and security.”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

