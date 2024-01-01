NYT: Muslim American leaders dismiss Biden’s announcement on Israel as ‘too little, too late

Shafaqna English- Even as USA President piles new pressure on Israel to end the war in Gaza, Muslim American Leaders who have called most passionately for him to change course say it is too little, too late, New York Times reported.

Seven months into Israel’s war in Gaza, Muslim and Arab American leaders say their channels of communication with President Biden’s White House have largely broken down, leaving the administration without a politically valuable chorus of support for his significant shift on the conflict this week.

Biden’s announcement that he had paused a shipment of 3,500 bombs to Israel and would not help with a ground invasion of Rafah was a sea change in U.S. policy that Arab American and Muslim leaders have demanded for months. But those who desired it the most have long ago written off the administration as complicit in a war that Gaza officials say has killed more than 34,000 people, arguing it was, essentially, too little, too late.

By and large, prominent Muslim and Arab Americans have now concluded that they are irrevocably at odds with the Biden administration over its foreign policy, according to interviews with more than a dozen people involved in the talks. And many of them say they are tired of hearing that they should vote for Biden simply because former President Donald J. Trump would be worse.

“The president’s announcement is extremely overdue and horribly insufficient,” said Abbas Alawieh, one of the leaders of a protest-vote movement against Biden that began in Michigan this year. “He needs to come out against this war. Period. That would be significant.”

Sources: New York Times

