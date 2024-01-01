South Africa requests ICJ to order Israel’s withdrawal from Rafah

Shafaqna English- South Africa has asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stop Israeli assault on Rafah as part of additional emergency measures over the Gaza war, the UN’s top court said.

In the ongoing case brought by South Africa, which accuses Israel of acts of genocide against Palestinians, the World Court in January ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians.

Israel did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It has previously said it is acting in accordance with international law in Gaza, and has called South Africa’s genocide case baseless and accused Pretoria of acting as “the legal arm of Hamas”.

Sources:New Arab

