Afghanistan: Street book exhibition held in Herat

Shafaqna English- A street book exhibition has been held in the city of Herat, Afghanistan with the aim of encouraging youth to read.

Most of the enthusiasts and visitors of this exhibition are girls deprived of education.

Lalah Sahra, who is deprived of education after the ban on girls’ education and the closure of universities’ doors, told TOLOnews: “I was in my second semester when unfortunately, the university was closed. I love to read and despite the university being closed, I have not distanced myself from books.”

A number of young people said that although they are interested in reading, they do not have the money to buy the books they like.

Sources: Tolo News

