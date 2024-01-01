English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Afghanistan: Street book exhibition held in Herat

0

Shafaqna English- A street book exhibition has been held in the city of Herat, Afghanistan with the aim of encouraging youth to read.

Most of the enthusiasts and visitors of this exhibition are girls deprived of education.

Lalah Sahra, who is deprived of education after the ban on girls’ education and the closure of universities’ doors, told TOLOnews: “I was in my second semester when unfortunately, the university was closed. I love to read and despite the university being closed, I have not distanced myself from books.”

A number of young people said that although they are interested in reading, they do not have the money to buy the books they like.

Sources: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: Hundreds of people killed in flash floods

nasibeh yazdani

Xinhua: Fatalities from floods in Afghanistan top 330

parniani

Hasht-e Subh: Entities advocating for non-recognition of other sects-religions amplify voice in Afghanistan

leila yazdani

The Hazara People: Resurgence of the Taliban [Video]

parniani

Hasht-e Subh: Shia community experiencing marginalization in Afghanistan

leila yazdani

OIC calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.