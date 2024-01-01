English
Press activists push for justice on second anniversary of Abu Akleh death

Shafaqna English- Press advocates said that the lack of accountability in Abu Akleh’s killing reflects a pattern of impunity in Israel’s attacks on journalists.

In 214 days, Israel has killed 142 journalists in Gaza, approximately one every 36 hours. The staggering death toll makes the war the deadliest conflict for journalists in modern history.

But activists say the case of renowned Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a United States citizen, underscores the fact that Israel has been killing journalists with impunity long before the current war.

