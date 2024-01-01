Hasht-e Subh: Entities advocating for non-recognition of other sects-religions amplify voice in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- Entities and influencers advocating for the marginalization and non-recognition of other communities, sects, and religions consistently amplify their voices.

If an external observer were to immerse themselves in Afghanistan for a while, one of the immediate findings would be the entrenched culture of violence and negation of others within these societies.Internal conflicts obliterate all possibilities for religious tolerance in Afghanistan.

Their sphere of influence is vast, drawing a larger audience around themselves. Violent extremists have long seized various sectors of society, from educational and academic institutions to mass media and key governmental and non-governmental positions.

Opposing groups to moderation and tolerance employ various tactics to persuade followers and achieve their goals. Sometimes, they exploit religious texts to justify their approach, disregarding scientific reasoning to arrive at peculiar and rational interpretations, overlaying their historical biases and ideological perspectives onto religious texts.

Sources: Hasht-e Subh

www.shafaqna.com