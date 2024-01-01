English
International Shia News Agency
UN :150,000 Palestinians have left Rafah

Shafaqna English–Around 150,000 Palestinians have left Rafah, according to the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA).

“Everywhere you look now in west Rafah this morning, families are packing up. Streets are significantly emptier,” Louise Wateridge, a UNRWA spokeswoman, said on X.

“UNRWA estimates 150, 000 people have now fled Rafah,” she added.

“New areas have been issued evacuation orders towards central Rafah in south Gaza and Jabalia in North Gaza,” Wateridge said, referring to instructions by the Israeli military Saturday morning.

Source: TRTWORLD

www.shafaqna.com

