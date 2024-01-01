English
International Shia News Agency
Xinhua: Fatalities from floods in Afghanistan top 330

Shafaqna English- Over 330 individuals were killed as a result of rainstorms and flash floods that hit major parts of the provinces of Baghlan, Takhar, Badakhshan, and Ghor in Afghanistan, according to the Afghanistan office of the World Food Programme and local Afghan officials, as reported by Xinhua.

The UN agency stated on social media on Saturday that more than 300 people had been killed in northern Baghlan province alone, with more than 1,000 houses destroyed.

Local officials have reported that at least 160 people have been killed and 117 others injured as a result of rainstorms and flash floods that have hit major parts of the provinces of Baghlan, Takhar, Badakhshan, and Ghor in Afghanistan, a country that has been experiencing heavy rain and floods in the past month.

Source: Xinhua

