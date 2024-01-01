Afghanistan: Hundreds of people killed in flash floods

Shafaqna English–Hundreds of people killed in flash floods in Afghanistan, the Taliban administration has said .
“Regrettably, hundreds of our fellow citizens have succumbed to these calamitous floods, while a substantial number have sustained injuries,” said administration spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid on Saturday, without specifying numbers.
“The deluge has wrought extensive devastation upon residential properties, resulting in significant financial losses,” he said.
Mujahid urged residents to contribute to the aid initiatives to assist those in need during this challenging time.