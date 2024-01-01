English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Afghanistan: Hundreds of people killed in flash floods

0

Shafaqna English–Hundreds of people killed in flash floods in Afghanistan, the Taliban administration has said .

“Regrettably, hundreds of our fellow citizens have succumbed to these calamitous floods, while a substantial number have sustained injuries,” said administration spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid on Saturday, without specifying numbers.

“The deluge has wrought extensive devastation upon residential properties, resulting in significant financial losses,” he said.

Mujahid urged residents to contribute to the aid initiatives to assist those in need during this challenging time.

SOURCE: TRTWORLD

Related posts

Xinhua: Fatalities from floods in Afghanistan top 330

parniani

Hasht-e Subh: Entities advocating for non-recognition of other sects-religions amplify voice in Afghanistan

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Street book exhibition held in Herat

leila yazdani

The Hazara People: Resurgence of the Taliban [Video]

parniani

Hasht-e Subh: Shia community experiencing marginalization in Afghanistan

leila yazdani

OIC calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.