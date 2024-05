Shafaqna English- At the 2024 Diamond League in Doha, Qatar, Iran’s Sobhan Ahmadi won a gold medal, Tasnim reported.

He finished first with a time of 1:48.92 in the men’s 800m final at the West Asian Championships.

Qatar’s Zakaria Elhalaami finished second in 1:49.98 and Iraq’s Mezah Nooruldeen Adil took bronze with a time of 1:50.17.

Iranian Mehdi Pirjahan also claimed a silver medal in the men’s 400-meter hurdles. His time was 50.60.

