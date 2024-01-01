English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

UNRWA: Gazans displaced from Rafah have ‘nowhere safe to go’

0

Shafaqna English- The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has labelled the forced displacement of Palestinians from Rafah as “inhumane” in a post on x.

Israel army calls on Palestinians to evacuate more areas in Gaza Strip

The Israeli military issued on Saturday more evacuation orders for various areas in the Gaza Strip, where it has waged a war since last October.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee in a statement issued “a call to all residents and displaced people in the Jabalia area and the neighborhoods of Al-Salam, Al-Nour, Tal Al-Zaatar, Beit Lahia Project, Jabalia Camp, Ezbet Mlin, Al-Rawda, Al-Nuzha, Al-Jarn, Al-Nahda, and Al-Zuhour” in the northern Gaza Strip demanding that they “go immediately to the shelters west of Gaza City.”

UN chief calls for ‘immediate’ Gaza ceasefire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has yet again called for an immediate halt to the war in Gaza, the return of captives and a “surge” in humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian territory.

“A ceasefire will only be the start,” he said in a video address to an international donors’ conference in Kuwait, adding, “It will be a long road back from the devastation and trauma of this war.”

Sources: ALJazeera, Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

HILL: Muslim Americans asks “what is difference between feeling unsafe and being unsafe?”

leila yazdani

South Africa requests ICJ to order Israel’s withdrawal from Rafah

leila yazdani

NYT: Biden’s announcement on Israel dismissed by Muslims

leila yazdani

Dozens of children in Gaza call for re-opening of schools

leila yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 30,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer Despite Israeli Restrictions

leila yazdani

Dutch police used bulldozer to dismantle student camp protesting Israeli war on Gaza

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.