UNRWA: Gazans displaced from Rafah have ‘nowhere safe to go’

Shafaqna English- The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has labelled the forced displacement of Palestinians from Rafah as “inhumane” in a post on x.

Israel army calls on Palestinians to evacuate more areas in Gaza Strip

The Israeli military issued on Saturday more evacuation orders for various areas in the Gaza Strip, where it has waged a war since last October.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee in a statement issued “a call to all residents and displaced people in the Jabalia area and the neighborhoods of Al-Salam, Al-Nour, Tal Al-Zaatar, Beit Lahia Project, Jabalia Camp, Ezbet Mlin, Al-Rawda, Al-Nuzha, Al-Jarn, Al-Nahda, and Al-Zuhour” in the northern Gaza Strip demanding that they “go immediately to the shelters west of Gaza City.”

UN chief calls for ‘immediate’ Gaza ceasefire

“A ceasefire will only be the start,” he said in a video address to an international donors’ conference in Kuwait, adding, “It will be a long road back from the devastation and trauma of this war.”

Sources: ALJazeera, Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com