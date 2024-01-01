HILL: Muslim Americans asks “what is difference between feeling unsafe and being unsafe?”

Shafaqna English- Muslim Americans and Arab Americans have many other complaints short of violence making them feel unsafe, with at least as much legitimacy as Jewish college students, given Islamophobic attacks. However, they are not as widely publicized,much less have White House press conference statements and presidential addresses focusing on their plight, HILL reported.

After USA President Joe Biden’s speech Tuesday at the Holocaust memorial in Washington, D.C., Arab America Foundation co-founder Warren David told the New York Times that he wished the president had addressed the issue of racism against Arab Americans, as well as those Palestinian civilians who have been killed in Gaza.

Yet groups like the Anti-Defamation League seem to chronicle and calculate every Jewish and/or Israeli student who says they “feel unsafe”. For some broad-brushing campus Israel partisans, this means that an antisemite is anyone who charges Israel with civilian genocide in Gaza. But these are relative trivialities compared to those dying in Gaza, as well as the innocent Muslims and Palestine supporters violently attacked in the USA.

As Dilshad Ali asked in a recent column, are these Israel supporters feeling unsafe, or just being made uncomfortable by criticisms and attacks on Israel? The practical effect of the issue antisemitism is to divert the larger debate about Israel and Palestine.

