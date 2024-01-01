Afghanistan: Poverty-unemployment have caused a decline in male student enrollment in Balkh province

Shafaqna English- Some residents of Balkh assert that poverty and unemployment have caused a decline in male student enrollment in the province, Hasht-e-Subh reported.

They attribute this decrease to ongoing social challenges and escalating poverty and unemployment over the past three years, leading to widespread distress and reduced school attendance. Families of students in Balkh province confirm that persistent unemployment has prevented their children from attending school. Sharif (pseudonym), a teacher in Balkh province, observes a decline in student attendance compared to previous years. He notes a noticeable decrease in classroom presence, with class sizes shrinking from around 50 students to only 20 to 25.

Sources: Hasht-e-Subh

