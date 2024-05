Shafaqna English- The Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky participated in the 2nd International Conference on “Al-Aqsa Storm and Awakening of Human Conscience,” organized by the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought (Majma’a Taqrib Baynal Mazahib), in Baghdad, Iraq.

