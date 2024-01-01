English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Egypt joins South Africa’s ICJ case against Israel

0

Shafaqna English- Egypt will intervene to support South Africa’s genocide case against Israel before the International Court of Justice, Egypt’s foreign affairs ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that the move “comes in light of the worsening severity and scope of Israeli attacks against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, and the continued perpetration of systematic practices against the Palestinian people, including direct targeting of civilians and the destruction of infrastructure in the Strip, and pushing Palestinians to flee”.

In the statement, Egypt called on Israel, as the occupying power, to comply with its obligations, and to implement the provisional measures issued by the ICJ, requiring it to ensure adequate humanitarian aid access to Gaza and to refrain from committing human rights violations against Palestinians.

Egypt reiterated its call to the UN Security Souncil and international parties to take immediate action to halt violations in Gaza and military operations in Rafah.

Sources: Middle East Eye

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

HILL: Muslim Americans asks “what is difference between feeling unsafe and being unsafe?”

leila yazdani

UNRWA: Gazans displaced from Rafah have ‘nowhere safe to go’

leila yazdani

South Africa requests ICJ to order Israel’s withdrawal from Rafah

leila yazdani

NYT: Biden’s announcement on Israel dismissed by Muslims

leila yazdani

Dozens of children in Gaza call for re-opening of schools

leila yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 30,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer Despite Israeli Restrictions

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.