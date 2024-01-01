Egypt joins South Africa’s ICJ case against Israel

Shafaqna English- Egypt will intervene to support South Africa’s genocide case against Israel before the International Court of Justice, Egypt’s foreign affairs ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that the move “comes in light of the worsening severity and scope of Israeli attacks against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, and the continued perpetration of systematic practices against the Palestinian people, including direct targeting of civilians and the destruction of infrastructure in the Strip, and pushing Palestinians to flee”.

In the statement, Egypt called on Israel, as the occupying power, to comply with its obligations, and to implement the provisional measures issued by the ICJ, requiring it to ensure adequate humanitarian aid access to Gaza and to refrain from committing human rights violations against Palestinians.

Egypt reiterated its call to the UN Security Souncil and international parties to take immediate action to halt violations in Gaza and military operations in Rafah.

Sources: Middle East Eye

