MEE: Prayer ban verdict predicts a grim future of repression of Muslims in UK

Shafaqna English- The Michaela school prayer ban verdict predicts a grim future of repression of Muslims in UK’s schools under the new Prevent programme.

Last month, when a Muslim pupil who wanted to pray at a school in northwest London during her lunch break was prohibited from doing so, she and her family legally challenged the school’s prayer policy – and lost.

Many have further pointed out that the prayer ban is based on the untrue claim that the UK’s schools are secular when they are, in fact, “obliged to provide a daily opportunity for communal worship”.

Sources: Middle East Eye

