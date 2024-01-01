English
International Shia News Agency
Netherlands: Women in Rotterdam Stage Mother’s Day March in Support of Mothers in Gaza

Shafaqna English- A group of women in the Netherlands staged a march on Mother’s Day in support of mothers in Gaza. They gathered at Binnenrotte Square in Rotterdam on Sunday (12 May 2024) under the banner “Mothers against Genocide,” marching through the city center and assembling in front of the Mother and Child statue carrying baby dolls wrapped in bloody shrouds.

Some mothers held demonstrations outside McDonald’s, Starbucks and Burger King outlets, highlighting the plight of mothers in Gaza.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

