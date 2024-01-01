[Video] Education To Serve God And Humanity

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented another part of: “Understanding Islam” on the topic of: “Education To Serve God And Humanity”, by Dr Chris Hewer.

Understanding Islam: Season 3 | Episode 3 | Education To Serve God And Humanity

Although Muhammad (PBUH) himself was not a man of books – he was rather a man on whose life God wrote by the sending down of the Qur’an, by the direct gift of esoteric knowledge, and by the nobility of soul that enabled him to live out this wisdom in an exemplary way – there are several incidents in his life that demonstrate the high value that he placed on education. This was to be expected, given that the Qur’an on numerous occasions commands its readers to ponder on what they read [Q. 4:82; 23:68] and to read the signs around them [Q. 10:67]. Indeed, the word signs (Ayah) occurs more than four hundred times in the Qur’an.

When prisoners were taken after the Battle of Badr (634), those who could read and write were able to earn their ransom by teaching these skills to Muslims in Madina. Muhammad (PBUH) appointed scribes to write down the verses of the Qur’an from his lips. He drew up written treaties and sent letters to the rulers of his time. When appointing a governor to send to the Yemen, he commended him for realising that his own ability to reason, based on the guidance of the Qur’an and the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH), was his guide in applying the message to the circumstances of the people there.

Part of series: Understanding Islam by Dr Chris Hewer

