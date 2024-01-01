Afghanistan: Shia scholars demand non-discriminatory governance

Shafaqna English- A number of Shia scholars asked Taliban to govern Afghanistan without discrimination.

These religious scholars expressed their demands in a program titled: “The Role of Scholars in the Spiritual Life of Muslims.”

“The leaders of Taliban and scholars who are at the helm should think about religion in Afghanistan according to the Islamic system, without discrimination, prejudice, and personal inclinations,” said Bazel, a Religious Scholar.

“There must be elements and factors for a society to be alive and have a spiritual life,” said Misbah, another Religious Scholar.

According to them, for the betterment of society, it is necessary for religious scholars and the government to work together collaboratively.

Sources: Tolo News

