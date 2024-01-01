English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeaturedOther News

Afghanistan: Shia scholars demand non-discriminatory governance

0

Shafaqna English- A number of Shia scholars asked Taliban to govern Afghanistan without discrimination.

These religious scholars expressed their demands in a program titled: “The Role of Scholars in the Spiritual Life of Muslims.”

“The leaders of Taliban and scholars who are at the helm should think about religion in Afghanistan according to the Islamic system, without discrimination, prejudice, and personal inclinations,” said Bazel, a Religious Scholar.

“There must be elements and factors for a society to be alive and have a spiritual life,” said Misbah, another Religious Scholar.

According to them, for the betterment of society, it is necessary for religious scholars and the government to work together collaboratively.

Sources: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN’s humanitarian teams dispatch aid as deadly flash floods hit northern Afghanistan

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Poverty-unemployment have caused decline in male student enrolment in Balkh province

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Hundreds of people killed in flash floods

nasibeh yazdani

Fatalities from floods in Afghanistan top 330

parniani

Hasht-e Subh: Marginalization and non-recognition of other communities

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Street book exhibition held in Herat

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.