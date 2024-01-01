English
Saudi Arabia: Number of nurses up 23% during 7 years

Shafaqna English- The total number of nurses recorded an increase of more than 23 percent during the 7 years(2016 -2023).

The number of nurses in Saudi Arabia has increased to more than 235,000 during the year 2023, according to a report released by the Ministry of Health on the occasion of International Nurses Day that was celebrated on May 12.

According to the latest report, there are more than 106,000 nurses working under the Ministry of Health, while their number in other government agencies reached approximately 15,000. There has been an increase of 67,000 male and female nurses in the private sector, bringing the total number in the health sector to 235,461. There are 14 Saudi universities, which have departments with nursing specializations.

Source: Saudi Gazette

