Nature: Major study reveals surprising effects of Internet on well-being

Shafaqna Science- Is the Internet bad for you? Major study reveals surprising effects on well-being. Survey of more than 2.4 million people finds that being online can have a positive impact on well-being, Nature reports.

A global, 16-year study of 2.4 million people has found that Internet use can boost measures of well-being such as life satisfaction and a sense of purpose – challenging the widely held notion that Internet use has a negative impact on people’s well-being.

It’s an important piece of the puzzle on digital media use and mental health, says psychologist Markus Appel of the University of Würzburg in Germany. If social media and Internet and cell phone use is really such a devastating force in our society, we should see it in this bird’s-eye view [study] – but we don’t. Such concerns typically relate to behaviors associated with social media use, such as cyberbullying, social media addiction, and body image issues. But the best studies to date have shown small negative effects, if any, of Internet use on well-being, Appel says.

The authors of the latest study, published May 13 in the journal Technology, Mind and Behavior, sought to paint a more global picture of the Internet’s effects than previous research. While the Internet is global, the study of it is not, said Andrew Przybylski, a researcher at the University of Oxford, UK, who studies how technology affects well-being, in a May 9 press briefing. More than 90% of the datasets come from a handful of English-speaking countries, mostly in the global North, he said. Previous studies have also focused on young people, he added.

To address this research gap, Pryzbylski and his colleagues analyzed data on the relationship between Internet access and eight measures of well-being from the Gallup World Poll, conducted by the Washington DC-based analytics company Gallup. The data was collected annually from 2006 to 2021 from 1,000 people aged 15 and older in 168 countries through telephone or face-to-face interviews. The researchers controlled for factors that might affect Internet use and well-being, including income level, employment status, education level, and health problems.

