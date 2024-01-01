The News: World’s first sustainable fuel transatlantic flight

Shafaqna Science- World’s first sustainable fuel transatlantic flight saves tons of carbon emissions. Virgin Atlantic’s Flight100, which used only sustainable aviation fuel, avoided 95 tons of carbon dioxide emissions and is the world’s first transatlantic flight to do so, according to statistics released by The News.

In addition, the company has demonstrated that the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) with current infrastructure is safe and can result in significant CO2 emission reductions, according to Interesting Engineering.

The engine, airframe and fuel system were all left intact, and the trip was conducted under the same safety regulations as any other commercial flight.

On November 28, 2023, a Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787 powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines took off from London Heathrow and landed at New York JFK.

It also became the first commercial aircraft in history to fly across the Atlantic on solar power alone.

Data from the flight was also released this week, showing a 40% reduction in non-CO2 particulate emissions thanks to SAF.

Source: The News

www.shafaqna.com