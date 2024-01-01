Saudi Ambassador: “Karbala is worthy of Iraqis’ pride”

SHAFAQNA – “Abdulaziz bin Khalid Al-Shammari,” the Saudi Ambassador to Baghdad, visited the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS).

The Ambassador, along with the diplomatic delegation of his country, visited the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS).

Al-Shammari said: “All areas of the holy Karbala, from the entrance to other points, are fascinating. Saudi Arabia and Iraq are striving to establish extensive economic and political relations and other areas.”

He added: “I was amazed by the urban and infrastructural progress of Karbala, and I am pleased that Karbala has become an example of modern and advanced cities.”

The Ambassador stated: “Our goal of traveling to the province of Karbala is to create joint projects, including job opportunities for Iraqi youth and production, which we will announce soon.”

He concluded: “This is my first trip to the province of Karbala, and during this trip, we have agreed on many business plans, both at the level of merchants and tribal, and other fields.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian