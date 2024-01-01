UN Representative’s Reaction to Iraqi Request to End UN’s Mission

SHAFAQNA – “Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert,” the Special Representative of the UN’s Secretary-General in Iraq, today (Monday 13 May 2024) informed “Muthanna Al-Samarrai,” Head of the Parliamentary Coalition of Determination, that Iraq’s request to end the United Nations Assistance Mission (UNAMI) will be raised in the Security Council.

Plasschaert raised this issue during a meeting with Al-Samarrai in Baghdad. According to a statement from Al-Samarrai’s office, “Both sides in this meeting discussed the political developments in Iraq and the region, as well as the UN’s efforts to assist Iraq and Iraq’s request to end the UN’s mission.”

According to a statement from the office of the head of the Coalition of Determination, the UN’s Representative said: “This request will be presented to the Security Council for decision-making as soon as possible.”

The Iraqi government yesterday (Sunday) issued a new statement regarding ending the work of the United Nations representation in Iraq, considering the conclusion of this representation as a natural result of the development of relations between Iraq and the United Nations and the deepening of their cooperation at various levels.

Source: Shafaqna Persian