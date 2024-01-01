English
Gaza: Israeli tanks-bulldozers-armoured vehicles surround shelters in Jabalia

Shafaqna English- Israeli tanks, bulldozers and armoured vehicles surround evacuation zones and shelters in Jabalia.

Israeli military ordered staff at Rafah’s Kuwaiti Hospital to leave the medical facility as Gaza’s Health Ministry warns that the health system could collapse across the territory in “a few hours”.

Gaza rescue efforts may stop due to lack of fuel, heavy equipment

Gaza’s civil defence crew is struggling to reach victims trapped under the rubble of bombed buildings, said a spokesperson for the agency, putting the lives of hundreds of injured Palestinians at risk.

Israeli forces “continue to target and destroy the heavy equipment that helps us recover the victims”, said the spokesperson at a press conference outside Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir-el-Balah.

A severe fuel shortage is further straining rescue efforts, which may soon come to “a total halt”, added the spokesperson.

“As we speak, hundreds of victims remain buried under the rubble and our teams are not able to recover them. These numbers are continuing to rise.”

Sources: ALJazeera

