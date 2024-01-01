EU to approve significant reforms to migration-asylum policies

Shafaqna English- The European Union is set to approve significant reforms to its migration and asylum policies, concluding nearly ten years of debates.

These changes, prompted by the significant influx of migrants since 2015 from regions like Syria and Afghanistan, aim to strengthen border controls and distribute the responsibility for migrants among all EU’s member states.

The reforms, which were narrowly passed ahead of the EU’s elections that could see a shift towards the right, will be implemented in 2026, and include the establishment of new border centers to process asylum requests and quicker deportations for those not eligible.

Additionally, EU’s nations must either accept asylum-seekers from “frontline” countries like Italy and Greece, or contribute financially to those countries.

Sources: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com