English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

EU to approve significant reforms to migration-asylum policies

0

Shafaqna English- The European Union is set to approve significant reforms to its migration and asylum policies, concluding nearly ten years of debates.

These changes, prompted by the significant influx of migrants since 2015 from regions like Syria and Afghanistan, aim to strengthen border controls and distribute the responsibility for migrants among all EU’s member states.

The reforms, which were narrowly passed ahead of the EU’s elections that could see a shift towards the right, will be implemented in 2026, and include the establishment of new border centers to process asylum requests and quicker deportations for those not eligible.

Additionally, EU’s nations must either accept asylum-seekers from “frontline” countries like Italy and Greece, or contribute financially to those countries.

Sources: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Poll: Voters in many countries suffering crisis of faith in democracies

leila yazdani

Reuters: Germany to approve planned EU’s AI law

parniani

NNA: EU declares fresh aid for Lebanon

parniani

Palestine, hypocrisy and interests of international community

parniani

EU slams Israeli attacks on journalists

nasibeh yazdani

EU: Israel’s projects in Jerusalem threaten to alter permanently character of holy sites

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.