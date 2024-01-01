Report: Number of internally displaced people reaches record high in 2023

Shafaqna English- The number of people forced to flee their homes hit 75.9 million in 2023, driven by conflicts in Sudan, the Palestinian territories, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and beyond, according to data released by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre.

The Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) said in a report released on Tuesday that 7.7 million people were displaced by disasters and 68.3 million by conflict and violence. The wars in Sudan and Gaza helped push the numbers to the new record.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen alarming new levels of people having to flee their homes due to conflict and violence, even in regions where the trend had been improving,” IDMC director Alexandra Bilak said.

“Conflict, and the devastation it leaves behind, is keeping millions from rebuilding their lives, often for years on end.”

Source: Al Jazeera

