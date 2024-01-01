MEE: Fate of Muslims hangs in balance as India conducts multi-phase parliamentary election

Shafaqna English- As India conducts its crucial multi-phase parliamentary election, the fate of the country’s 220 million Muslims hangs in the balance. Amid increasing marginalisation, this minority community is confronted with the disquieting reality of diminishing relevance in the electoral exercise. As Modi seeks a third term with a clear Hindutva agenda, other parties have failed to address the concerns of Muslim communities

Once a crucial voting bloc, Muslims now seem to have little strategic influence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is vying for a third term in office, has shown no inclination to entice Muslims to vote for his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

