HRW: Israel attacked known aid workers locations in Gaza

Shafaqna English-  At least eight strikes were carried out by Israeli occupation forces on aid workers’ convoys and premises in Gaza since October 2023, despite these organisations giving Israeli authorities their coordinates, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said.

HRW added that the Israeli occupation did not issue any warning to any of these organizations before the strikes that killed or injured at least 31 aid workers and others accompanying them.

HRW said that these eight attack incidents show major flaws in the “deconfliction system” set to shield aid workers and permit them to safely deliver life-saving humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

