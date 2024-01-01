Global Climate Risk Index: Pakistan stands at a crossroads

However, against this backdrop of urgency, a disheartening truth surfaces — seven years have elapsed since the enactment of the Pakistan Climate Change Act, yet the promised authority and funds remain elusive. This is not merely a bureaucratic failing but a betrayal of our national duty to protect the rights and future of our people.

It is in this crucible of crisis that the Supreme Court’s directive assumes paramount significance. By ordering the prompt establishment of a climate change authority within a fortnight, the Court has sounded the alarm, underlining the urgency of our response to this existential peril. Responding to this call, the federal government must fulfill its constitutional obligation and international commitments. A robust climate change authority, equipped with adequate resources and expertise, is essential in confronting the challenges posed by climate change.

This authority should be empowered to formulate and execute comprehensive strategies for mitigation, adaptation, and resilience-building across all sectors of society. Furthermore, establishing a dedicated climate fund is indispensable to finance initiatives aimed at bolstering our nation’s resilience. This fund must prioritize the most vulnerable communities and sectors, ensuring equitable access to resources and opportunities for all.

However, the journey towards resilience does not conclude with the establishment of an authority. It marks only the initial phase of a lengthy and challenging endeavor. Climate change considerations should be integrated into all sectors and levels of government planning and decision-making processes.

