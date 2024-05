Shafaqna English- Tasneem Institute presented the Quran Weekly series by Sheikh Azhar Nasser.

In this episode of Quran Reflections, Sheikh Azhar sheds light on Surah Ad-Duha Verse 7.



وَوَجَدَكَ ضَآلًّا فَهَدَىٰ

Part of series: Quran Weekly