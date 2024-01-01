How Pakistan’s academic can help economy stand on its feet?

Furthermore, Mr. Iqbal highlighted an aspirational dimension where academia actively contributes to solving industrial challenges through research and innovation. This necessitates a symbiotic relationship where academia engages in research while industry fosters innovation, enabling the generation of pertinent questions and effective solutions. Although Mr. Iqbal specifically addressed issues in animal husbandry, he stressed the overarching need for academia’s support in industry advancement.

Despite the increasing involvement of the private sector in higher education, the government retains a significant role. The efficacy of separate research institutions has been questioned, suggesting a potential return of researchers to academia or the integration of research institutions with educational institutions to engage students effectively.

Mr. Iqbal refrained from addressing a crucial issue: funding. The financing of research and the distribution of benefits pose significant challenges. While industry funding for specific research topics may be logical, funding for general research may require convincing hard-nosed businessmen of its potential to solve future industrial problems. Additionally, mechanisms ensuring researchers benefit from potentially lucrative discoveries must be established to fully unleash Pakistan’s intellectual potential.

