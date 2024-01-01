UK: Fake quote about benefits for Muslims attributed to London’s Mayor

Shafaqna English- Social media posts attributed a Fake quote to London’s Mayor, Sadiq Khan, suggesting he pledged specific benefits for the city’s Muslim population. Khan was re-elected as London’s Mayor on May 4 with 43.8% of the vote, opens new tab, marking his third consecutive term in office.

A post on X, opens new tab, viewed 1.9 million times, shows a shortened clip of Khan speaking on the Islam Channel, opens new tab and claims in its caption that he stated: “The children of Muslims who are underemployed or in jobs not suited to their great skills will have subsidies and I will build housing for those of Islamic faith. Diversity is our strength!’”

Sources: Reuters

