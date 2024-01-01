English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUk

UK: Fake quote about benefits for Muslims attributed to London’s Mayor

0

Shafaqna English- Social media posts attributed a Fake quote to London’s Mayor, Sadiq Khan, suggesting he pledged specific benefits for the city’s Muslim population. Khan was re-elected as London’s Mayor on May 4 with 43.8% of the vote, opens new tab, marking his third consecutive term in office.

A post on X, opens new tab, viewed 1.9 million times, shows a shortened clip of Khan speaking on the Islam Channel, opens new tab and claims in its caption that he stated: “The children of Muslims who are underemployed or in jobs not suited to their great skills will have subsidies and I will build housing for those of Islamic faith. Diversity is our strength!’”

Sources: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

London: Sadiq Khan’s victory ‘bucks trend’ of Muslim voters rejecting Labour over Gaza

leila yazdani

UK: Conservatives heavy loss in local elections as Labour’s Sadiq Khan wins London mayoral race

leila yazdani

London’s Mayor calls for immediate pause to UK arms exports to Israel over Gaza killings

nafiseh yazdani

AA: London’s Muslims start Ramadhan fearing for safety

leila yazdani

London’s Mayor: UK Muslims worried about Israeli offensive into Rafah

nafiseh yazdani

Guardian: Tory government not accepting Islamophobia definition

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.