The News: Earth’s hottest year in 2,000 years revealed

Shafaqna Science- Scientists from the University of Cambridge and Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz have utilized historical climate data from annually resolved tree rings spanning two millennia to demonstrate the extent of the summer of 2023, as reported by The News.

The findings indicate that 2023 was the hottest summer since the height of the Roman Empire, exceeding the extremes of natural climate variability by half a degree Celsius.

When one considers the long-term historical perspective, it becomes evident that the recent global warming phenomenon is of a particularly pronounced nature, stated co-author Professor Ulf Büntgen, from Cambridge’s Department of Geography.

The 2015 Paris Agreement, which aimed to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, has already been breached in the Northern Hemisphere, according to the results reported in the journal Nature.

