Antisemitism and Islamophobia are on rise in UK

Shafaqna English- Religiously motivated hate crimes are on the rise in the UK. A new map shows the area with the highest rates from last year, during which time police in England and Wales recorded just under 77,000 crimes that were racially or religiously aggravated. These offences included assault, causing criminal damage, harassment, and causing public fear, alarm, or distress, motivated by hatred of the victim’s perceived race or religion. Charities have warned about the recent rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia in the wake of Israeli war on Gaza.

Racially or religiously motivated hate crime has now remained at historically high levels for the past three years – which police believe is down to greater confidence in reporting. There were 67,000 racist and religious hate crimes in 2020, but that rocketed to 77,000 in 2021 and has remained stable ever since. Source: Mirror www.shafaqna.com