USA: CAIR calls for investigation of assault on pro-Palestine advocates

Shafaqna English- A Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization is calling for investigation of assault on two pro-Palestinian advocates in Menlo Park.

On May 5, two pro-Palestinian volunteers with the Northern California Islamic Council were hanging banners calling for peace in Gaza on the Ringwood highway overpass over Highway 101 in Menlo Park. An unidentified man approached them and began physically and verbally harassing them and throwing their belongings over the fence on the bridge, according to a statement by the Bay Area chapter of the Council for American-Islamic Relations.

CAIR’s Bay Area chapter said that this was the third assault against Bay Area pro-Palestinian banner-hangers reported to them since the start of the war in Gaza. According to the organization’s 2024 civil rights report, the organization received the highest number of complaints of anti-Muslim hate in 2023, with almost half the complaints coming in the last three months of the year.

Source: The Mercury News

