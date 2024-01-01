English
Table Tennis: Iran’s Alamiyan moves up in ITTF ranking

Shafaqna English- In the new ranking of the International Table Tennis Federation, Iranian table tennis player Noshad Alamiyan moved up 17 places, Mehr News reported.

He showed off his fantastic skills at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Saudi Smash 2024 tournament in Saudi Arabia, which helped him rise to ranks.

Noshad Alamiyan’s position has improved by 17 places, since the May 2024 ranking of the International Table Tennis Federation published, and he is currently ranked 51st in the world.

