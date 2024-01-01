English Premier League: Tottenham 0-2 Manchester City

Shafaqna English- As Erling Haaland’s double sealed a 2-0 win over Tottenham and moved City two points above Arsenal in the race for the title, Manchester City have made an enormous step towards winning the Premier League, reported by Sky Sports.

The win means that if they beat West Ham at the Etihad on Sunday (19 May 2024), Pep Guardiola’s team will win the league for the fourth year in a row.

Arsenal, on the other hand, must win at home against Everton, while hoping for an unlikely slip by Manchester City.

Source: Sky Sports

