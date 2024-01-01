UN: Israeli war across Gaza Strip forced new waves of Palestinian mass displacement

Shafaqna English- Fierce gun battles rage in northern Gaza’s Jabalia and southern Rafah as Israeli military incursions intensify against Palestinians, and Wednesday’s commemoration of the Nakba comes as the Israeli war forced new waves of Palestinian mass displacement.

Nearly 450,000 Palestinians have been displaced from Rafah since 6 May, and around 100,000 from northern Gaza, UN agencies said.

This means around a quarter of Gaza’s population of 2.4 million people have been displaced again in about one week.

What’s happening in Gaza right now?

Israel’s military is engaged in some of its fiercest battles in months against Palestinian fighters:

In northern Jabalia, Israeli tanks have pushed into densely populated neighbourhoods and tight passageways not invaded before.

In the southern Rafah province, Israeli troops are continuing operations in the eastern Salam and al-Jnaina neighbourhoods, as well as in the southeast. At the same time, Israeli tanks have pushed closer towards Rafah’s centre, where Hamas-led gunmen are putting up heavy resistance.

In Gaza City, Israel has waged a series of deadly air attacks, killing 10 displaced people sheltering in a UNRWA facility and killing at least six others, including a mother in child, in strikes on apartments.

Netanyahu rejects UNGA backing of Palestinian statehood bid

The Israeli prime minister’s office says he unanimously rejects the UN General Assembly’s (UNGA) decision to promote the recognition of a Palestinian state.

“Nobody will prevent us, Israel, from exercising our basic right to defend ourselves – not the UN General Assembly and not any other entity,” he said.

Sources: ALJazeera, New Arab

