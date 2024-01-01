MEE: World must stop a second Nakba 76 years after first

Shafaqna English- Seventy-six years after the Nakba, While pushing displaced Palestinians to flee Rafah, Israel is also ramping up abuses in the occupied West Bank.

Every year, Palestinians commemorate the Nakba (the Arabic word for “catastrophe”) of May 1948, when the establishment of the state of Israel caused the displacement of more than 750,000 people, the demolition of hundreds of villages, and the seizure of nearly 80 percent of historic Palestine.

This year, Palestinians commemorate this event in light of an ongoing second Nakba – perhaps the most horrific and the bloodiest in the history of the Palestinian people.

Today, 76 years after the first Nakba, the wounds are still open, as millions of Palestinian refugees have been denied their right of return to their homeland, while Israel has occupied the rest of their territories in a continuing quest to erase the Palestinian people.

Sources: Middle East Eye

www.shafaqna.com