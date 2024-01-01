Arab League Educational-Cultural-Scientific Organization meetings Kick off in Jeddah

Shafaqna English- The 121st session of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization kicked off in Jeddah on Tuesday, and will be followed on Friday by its General Conference

Ministers and other representatives from 22 Arab nations gathered in Jeddah on Tuesday for the start of the 121st session of the Executive Council of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization. The two-day session concludes on Wednesday and will be followed on Friday by the organization’s General Conference.

During the meetings, hosted by the Saudi National Committee for Education, Culture and Science, the participants will discuss important topics, initiatives and proposals related to knowledge sharing, scientific advancement, and innovation within the framework of the work of the organization, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Source: Arab News

