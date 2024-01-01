Report: Violence-Natural disasters in Mexico displaced more than 200,000 people in 2023

Shafaqna English- Violence and natural disasters in Mexico have forcefully displaced 207,000 people in 2023, according to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre’s (IDMC) global report released Tuesday.

The Norwegian think tank, which specializes in monitoring human internal displacement, said Mexico underwent great mobilizations in 2023, from organized crime violence and natural disasters, including Hurricane Otis, which struck the Pacific coast in October.

Overall, natural disasters accounted for 196,000 internally displaced people, of which 187,000 resulted from Otis.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

