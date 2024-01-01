Palestine: Islamic Awqaf Council denounces Israeli settler violations at Aqsa Mosque

Shafaqna English- The Islamic Awqaf Affairs and Holy Sites Council in Occupied Jerusalem has strongly denounced the Israel for allowing Jewish settlers to commit serious violations in the Aqsa Mosque.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Islamic Council said that the settler provocations at the Aqsa Mosque happened right under the noses of Israeli police officers, who deliberately turned the Mosque, its premises and the roads around it into military areas and prevented Muslim worshipers from entering their holy site.

The Council considered these settler practices at the Mosque as unprecedented violations targeting the Islamic identity of the holy site.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

