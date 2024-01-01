English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Palestine: Islamic Awqaf Council denounces Israeli settler violations at Aqsa Mosque

0

Shafaqna English- The Islamic Awqaf Affairs and Holy Sites Council in Occupied Jerusalem has strongly denounced the Israel for allowing Jewish settlers to commit serious violations in the Aqsa Mosque.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Islamic Council said that the settler provocations at the Aqsa Mosque happened right under the noses of Israeli police officers, who deliberately turned the Mosque, its premises and the roads around it into military areas and prevented Muslim worshipers from entering their holy site.

The Council considered these settler practices at the Mosque as unprecedented violations targeting the Islamic identity of the holy site.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Detainees Commission: Israel practices all forms of abuse against Palestinian women in prison

nafiseh yazdani

MEE: World must stop a second Nakba 76 years after first

leila yazdani

UN: Israeli war across Gaza Strip forced new waves of Palestinian mass displacement

leila yazdani

HRW: Israel attacked known aid workers locations in Gaza

nafiseh yazdani

Gaza: Israeli tanks-bulldozers-armoured vehicles surround shelters in Jabalia

leila yazdani

Netherlands: Women in Rotterdam Stage Mother’s Day March in Support of Mothers in Gaza

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.