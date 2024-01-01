[Video] A Journey of Faith and Space – Farheen Rizvi

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbate TV presented: Women’s View: Life Stories (Canada), Episode 13

Farheen Rizvi shares her journey from a moment of uncertainty to finding their passion in aerospace engineering. Despite the influence of societal norms and expectations, she were inspired by a desire to explore space from a young age. Even when faced with laughter and skepticism, she held onto her dream. Serendipitously, her family’s move to the United States opened doors to pursue aerospace engineering at a prestigious university, fulfilling their childhood aspiration. Her credit their family’s support and the teachings of her faith for instilling the belief that education is a God-given right, empowering her to defy societal norms and pursue her dreams. Drawing inspiration from historical figures within her faith who encouraged scientific inquiry, Farheen found purpose in contributing to the field of aerospace engineering, driven by a desire to explore the cosmos and prove theories.

As an aerospace engineer, Farheen detail her work on spacecraft guidance, navigation, and control, emphasizing the importance of precision in pointing instruments and correcting angles for accurate measurements. Farheen express a deep sense of fulfillment in contributing to scientific missions, particularly in the search for exoplanets and potential extraterrestrial life. Her narrative reflects a journey of self-discovery and growth, from navigating cultural shifts as an immigrant to broadening her perspective through scientific inquiry. Ultimately, Farheen aspire to leave a meaningful legacy by advancing knowledge in her field and fostering connections between science, faith, and society, inspired by a vision of unity and understanding across cultures and civilizations.

