Detainees Commission: Israel practices all forms of abuse against Palestinian women in prison

Shafaqna English- The Palestinian women imprisoned in the Israeli Damon jail are held in isolation, suffering every day from all forms of torture and abuse, the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs revealed on Monday.

The Commission explained in its report, that a number of punitive procedures are pursued against Palestinian detained women “who are languishing under difficult living conditions and isolation in the Damon jail due to the withdrawal of all visual and audio devices such as television and radio and the acute shortage in women’s needs, and other life necessities.”

“Among the unlimited measures followed by the Damon prison administration against female detainees is preventing them from writing or recording anything because of depriving them of having pens and papers,” the report highlighted.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

