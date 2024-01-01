English
Holy shrines of Imam Ali (AS) and al-Abbas (AS) discuss enhancing cooperation in field of visitor service

Shafaqna English- The holy shrines of Imam Ali (AS) and al-Abbas (AS) discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation to serve visitors to the holy shrines.

This came during the visit of the head of the Department of maintaining order at the Imam Ali (AS)’s holy shrine; Sayed Karrar Hamza al-Jamali, accompanied by a delegation from the holy shrine, to the Al-Abbas(AS)’s holy shrine and a meeting with the head of the Department of Hussayni Rituals, Processions and Bodies in Iraq and the Islamic world affiliated to the holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn (AS) and al-Abbas (AS);Ali Musleh.

The two sides exchanged talks on the need for coordination and joint cooperation, and coordination of efforts to provide the best services to visitors to the holy shrines, especially during the major Ziyarat.

