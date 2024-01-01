Nature: How to Kill the ‘Zombie’ Cells that Age You

Shafaqna Science- Researchers are employing novel molecules, engineered immune cells, and gene therapy to eradicate senescent cells and treat age-related diseases, as reported by Nature.

Senescent cells, which persist throughout the body, including the liver and brain, exhibit characteristics of zombies. These cells have ceased to divide and no longer function as they once did. However, they resist death and secrete a toxic cocktail of biological signals that impairs cognitive function, increases frailty, and weakens the immune system. Moreover, the number of these cells increases with age.

For over a decade, researchers have been attempting to identify drugs that can selectively destroy these cells. In a pivotal study published in 2015, a team at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and at the Scripps Research Institute in Jupiter, Florida, discovered that a combination of two compounds, called dasatinib and quercetin, killed senescent cells in aged mice.

The treatment resulted in the mice becoming less frail, with rejuvenated hearts and enhanced running endurance. This finding opened the door to a new area of medicine, termed “senolytics.”

Subsequent results from animal studies and human clinical trials have added momentum to the field. In mice and monkeys, researchers are using genetic tools to reprogram and kill senescent cells. Others are engineering senolytic immune cells. Additionally, approximately 20 clinical trials are ongoing.

Researchers are currently testing a range of new and repurposed drugs that could have senolytic properties in the hope of combating a number of age-related conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, lung disease and chronic kidney disease.

Source: Nature

www.shafaqna.com